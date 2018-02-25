        <
          Logan Morrison agrees to one-year contract with Twins

          2:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Logan Morrison has agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

          The deal includes a vesting option with escalators and performance bonuses and could be worth $16.5 million over two years, the source said.

          Morrison, 30, hit .246 with a career-high 38 homers, 85 RBIs and 81 walks in his second season with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he arrived after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a six-player trade in 2016.

          The slugging first baseman has also played for the Miami Marlins during seven seasons in the major leagues, compiling a .245 batting average with 122 homers and 382 RBIs.

          Drafted in the 22nd round by the-then Florida Marlins in 2005, Morrison had a $2.5 million base salary last season.

