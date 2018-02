The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a minor league deal with free-agent outfielder Ben Revere, according to FanRag Sports.

The deal reportedly would be worth between $1 million and $1.5 million if he makes the team, and includes an invite to major league camp.

Revere, 29, played for the Los Angeles Angels last season, hitting .275 with one home run, 20 RBIs and 21 steals in 109 games.