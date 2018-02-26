Tim Tebow is nursing a left ankle sprain after running over a sprinkler head in the outfield at the New York Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The former Florida quarterback, one of 15 non-roster invitees to the Mets' big league camp, is expected to resume full workouts in a few days. For now, he is limited to taking batting practice.

"I'm trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped," Tebow said Sunday.

The 2007 Heisman trophy winner hit .226 with eight home runs in 126 Class A games in 2017, his first full season in baseball.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said last week that he believes Tebow will play in the majors at some point.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.