The Boston Red Sox have officially announced the signing of slugger J.D. Martinez to a five-year contract through the 2022 season.

Martinez had arrived at the spring training facility Wednesday in Fort Myers, Florida, and underwent a physical, the last step in finalizing his five-year, $110 million contract. But as the days went by with no news conference or official announcement of the deal, it became apparent that there was some sort of hang-up.

The delay prompted speculation that the Red Sox had uncovered a medical problem, but team officials insisted the process of reviewing medical information simply hadn't been completed.

One major league source said the Red Sox were merely being "thorough," as they would with any free agent who signs a nine-figure contract. In December 2015, for example, the Red Sox agreed to terms with David Price on a Tuesday night, flew him to Boston for a physical and didn't hold a news conference until Friday of that week to finalize the seven-year, $217 million deal.

Martinez, 30, has a long injury history. In 2016, he crashed into an outfield wall and fractured his right elbow. Last year, he missed the season's first few weeks with a sprained Lisfranc ligament in his right foot.

He bolsters a Red Sox team that went 93-69 and won the American League East last season but also finished with just 168 homers and a .407 team slugging percentage, second lowest in the league.

Martinez had a thunderous second half last season, and it only picked up steam down the stretch. In 62 games with the Diamondbacks, he batted .302 with 29 home runs and 65 RBIs.

In September, Martinez batted .404 (40-for-99) with 16 home runs (tying a NL record), eight doubles, 36 RBIs and 26 runs scored in 24 games.

Martinez played outfield in Detroit and Arizona, but he is expected to serve primarily as the designated hitter for Boston.