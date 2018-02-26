The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year contract with reliever Seung-Hwan Oh, according to multiple reports.

The agreement was first reported Sunday night by FanRag Sports. The deal guarantees the Korean right-hander $2 million and also includes a vesting option for 2019, according to Sportsnet.

Seung Hwan Oh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Oh reportedly failed a physical with the Rangers earlier this month, voiding a one-year, $2.75 million deal with Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that the Rangers discovered "concerning issues" with Oh's arm when examining his MRI results.

Oh's deal with the Blue Jays is still pending a physical, according to reports.

Oh, 35, who earned the nickname the "Final Boss" in South Korea, saved 39 games in two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 when he went 6-3 with 19 saves and a 1.92 ERA in 79⅔ innings but struggled last season, finishing 1-6 with 20 saves and a 4.10 ERA in 59⅓ innings. He has blown four save opportunities in each of his two seasons.

With Toronto, Oh likely would serve as a setup man for All-Star closer Roberto Osuna, who has 95 saves in three seasons with Toronto.