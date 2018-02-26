SAN FRANCISCO -- Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda has made significant progress from a heart problem that left him in critical condition last week.

The family said Monday the former slugger is "showing major signs of improvement." The family thanked all the well-wishers in a statement released by the San Francisco Giants.

Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda is making progress after heart issues. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Cepeda, 80, has been a regular at San Francisco home games. He played first base during his 17 seasons in the majors, beginning with the Giants. He also played for St. Louis, Atlanta, Oakland, Boston and Kansas City.

A seven-time All-Star who played in three World Series, Cepeda was the 1958 NL Rookie of the Year with San Francisco and NL MVP in 1967 with St. Louis. In 1961, he led the NL with 46 homers and 142 RBI. Cepeda was a .297 career hitter with 379 home runs.