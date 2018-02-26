Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman said he's "fine" after leaving Monday's spring training game following a collision with Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario during a play at the plate.

Gausman was backing up home plate after allowing an RBI single to center field while Candelario, who was the on-deck hitter at the time, was moving toward the plate to signal to the oncoming baserunner.

Gausman and Candelario collided and both fell to the ground. Both players left the game.

"I ran right into the brim of his helmet," Guasman told reporters after the game. "Got a little slice. I knew right away, right when it happened ... I didn't know who I hit, so I didn't know what happened, but I figured it out pretty quickly. Figured out I was bleeding a bit. Just probably better to lay there."

Neither team had announced the nature of its respective player's injuries, but Orioles trainers appeared to examine Gausman for a head injury. Candelario suffered an apparent knee injury.

When asked whether he was taken to the hospital, Gausman said:

"No, no -- just came in here [the locker room] and went through the concussion protocol," he said. "They asked me some questions. Made sure I knew what day it was and that type of thing. Though most days I don't. [laughs] It just happens to be one of my buddies' birthdays, so that's how I knew what today was -- but any other day I might've messed that up. But yeah, just went through some protocol to make sure my neck was OK -- that type of thing -- but, yeah, I'm fine."

Gausman, 27, went 11-12 with a 4.68 ERA last season with the Orioles.