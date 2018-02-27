DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman has undergone an MRI that found inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Stroman expects to resume throwing in the next three to five days.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman is 37-25 with a 3.61 ERA entering his fifth season with the Blue Jays. Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

"I know that I'll be back, hopefully the very beginning of the season," Stroman said.

Stroman said the MRI showed that his shoulder is structurally fine.

"Super clean, so I was happy with that," Stroman said. "Just a bit of inflammation. It's something that I could probably get through if I needed to get through it. This is something that I rather deal with now, get it out now rather than something that lingers throughout the year."

Stroman went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA last year. He struck out 164, two shy of his career high, and walked 62 in 201 innings.

Stroman, 26, is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. He says he is open to negotiating a multiyear contract.