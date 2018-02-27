Cubs catcher Victor Caratini hits a line drive that hits Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez on the right arm. Hernandez was able to walk off the field under his own power. (0:54)

PEORIA, Ariz. -- During a spring training filled with small, nagging injuries, the Seattle Mariners believe they caught a fortunate break after Felix Hernandez took a line drive off his right arm.

Hernandez said Tuesday he is still very sore after a liner off the bat of the Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini hit Hernandez in the right forearm. The injury happened in Hernandez's first spring training start a day earlier.

X-rays were negative, but Hernandez still had enough swelling in the elbow area after he arrived in the Mariners clubhouse Tuesday morning that he couldn't fully straighten his arm.

Felix Hernandez, the 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner, enters his 14th season in Seattle with a 160-114 record and a 3.20 ERA. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

There was initial concern Hernandez had suffered a significant injury. Hernandez went down to a knee, hopped up and walked around in obvious pain. He headed to the dugout with a trainer holding his arm.

"That hurt real bad. I can't explain how bad it was. I didn't feel anything like that before,'' Hernandez said.

"I finished the pitch and I saw the ball coming and I said 'Oh my God.' And then my brother told me yesterday, 'Why didn't you pick the ball up and throw it to first?'''

The ball caught Hernandez just below his right elbow, hitting directly on a star tattoo with '13' on the inside, signifying his All-Star Game selection in 2013.

