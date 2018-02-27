WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has left spring training to return to Houston to have his left hand examined by the team doctor.

Gurriel was scratched from Monday's game against the Marlins with what the team said was discomfort in his left wrist. Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday the injury is actually to the hand, not the wrist.

Hinch says he doesn't have much information about the injury. When asked if he was concerned, he said: "We're concerned enough to send him back to Houston."

Gurriel, a former Cuban star, is entering his third season in the majors. Last season, he hit .299 with 18 homers and 75 RBIs.