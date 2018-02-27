GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Chicago White Sox prospect Jake Burger has a torn left Achilles tendon and will likely miss the season.

The 11th overall draft pick last June, Burger fell to the ground running out a grounder to third against Oakland on Monday. The team said Tuesday he will have surgery in Chicago this week.

Words can't describe the love and support I've received from White Sox Nation, Bears Nation, friends and family! Your words make a difference! This is a minor setback setting up a major comeback! In the meantime, I'll be doing everything in my power to get back on the diamond! — Jake Burger (@Burgatron13) February 27, 2018

Burger is considered to be the White Sox's future third baseman, though he wasn't expected to make the roster this season.