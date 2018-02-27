John Smoltz sees potential for Tim Lincecum being a closer for the Texas Rangers. (1:49)

Former Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum has agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The 33-year-old right-hander last pitched in 2016, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts with the Los Angeles Angels.

He won Cy Youngs in 2008 and 2009, made four All-Star teams by age 27 and was a part of three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants. But his velocity and effectiveness gradually diminished, in large part because of a series of injuries.

He threw no-hitters against the San Diego Padres in 2013 and 2014 but logged a mere 15 starts for San Francisco in 2015. The Angels signed Lincecum to a $2.5 million contract the following May, only to designate him for assignment three months later.

Nicknamed "The Freak," the 5-foot-11 Lincecum pitched at a scant 170 pounds with the Giants, but he appeared on social media this winter sporting a more muscular frame.

