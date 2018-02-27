        <
        >

          Source: Tim Lincecum agrees to deal with Rangers

          play
          Rangers agree to deal with Angels' Lincecum (1:49)

          John Smoltz sees potential for Tim Lincecum being a closer for the Texas Rangers. (1:49)

          10:28 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Former Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum has agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          The 33-year-old right-hander last pitched in 2016, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts with the Los Angeles Angels.

          He won Cy Youngs in 2008 and 2009, made four All-Star teams by age 27 and was a part of three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants. But his velocity and effectiveness gradually diminished, in large part because of a series of injuries.

          He threw no-hitters against the San Diego Padres in 2013 and 2014 but logged a mere 15 starts for San Francisco in 2015. The Angels signed Lincecum to a $2.5 million contract the following May, only to designate him for assignment three months later.

          Nicknamed "The Freak," the 5-foot-11 Lincecum pitched at a scant 170 pounds with the Giants, but he appeared on social media this winter sporting a more muscular frame.

          Information from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.