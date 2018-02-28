TAMPA, Fla. -- Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is continuing to deal with symptoms related to a concussion after his head hit an outfield wall during Sunday's spring training game. He has been sidelined since the injury.

Frazier's frustration has grown during the time he has spent away from the field. The outfield is crowded with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury, and Frazier feels like the spot on the 25-man roster he's been chasing this spring is slipping out of his grasp.

Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is dealing with concussion symptoms after hitting his head on an outfield wall Sunday. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"I can't even sit in my living room without feeling like s---," Frazier said before Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. "My head hurts, and it's just the headaches. I can't shake the headache all day.

"I have a goal to attain, and it's not fun watching it kind of feel like it dwindles away when you're sitting on the shelf."

Frazier's revelation to reporters came two days after manager Aaron Boone said the left fielder had a "mild concussion."

"He keeps telling me how good he is," Boone said Monday.

Frazier, 23, first reported concussion symptoms to the team Monday morning. In the game against the Philadelphia Phillies the day before in Clearwater, Florida, Frazier was drifting back for a fly ball that he said the wind kept carrying. When the left fielder reached the warning track, he leaped, just short of the wall, and caught the ball as his head made contact with the bottom of the fence.

As part of the concussion evaluation process, Frazier has spent the past three days working with trainers doing a warm-up routine to get his heart rate elevated. He said Wednesday he has made it through the warm-ups OK. It's when he starts trying to hit that the symptoms return.

"I think hitting's different than the warm-ups. I'm exerting more of my energy in my swing and that causes it to flare up a little bit," Frazier said. "But I'm just taking it slow ... it's nothing to mess around with."

Frazier, who played football as a teenager but said he never had a concussion until now, said he plans to continue going through the same set of exercises until he no longer exhibits symptoms. His concern is that with a head injury, he isn't exactly sure when that will be.