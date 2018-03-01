        <
        >

          Tigers pitcher Travis Wood suffers sprained left knee

          4:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAKELAND, Fla. -- Detroit left-hander Travis Wood sprained his left knee during his first spring training appearance for the Tigers on Thursday.

          Wood fell to the ground clutching his knee after starting a rundown in the second inning of a Grapefruit League game against the Braves. He was helped off the field and taken to the clubhouse.

          The 31-year-old Wood, who pitched in three games of the 2016 World Series for the Chicago Cubs, agreed to a minor league contract with the Tigers in January. He was held out of the early exhibition games because of an injury to his right index finger, suffered during a hunting accident.

          Wood was 4-7 with a 6.80 ERA last season in 14 starts and 25 relief appearances for San Diego and Kansas City.

