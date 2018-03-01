Washington star Bryce Harper had surgery Wednesday to remove an ingrown toenail but is expected to return to spring training action Saturday, manager Dave Martinez said.

Harper was scratched from Wednesday's start due to the ailment.

"He wants to play (Friday), but we'll see," Martinez told reporters Thursday. "I would like to push him back another day. After the game, we'll see how he's feeling."

Also Thursday, Martinez said right-hander Stephen Strasburg will make his spring debut Saturday against the Astros.