Detroit Tigers left-hander Travis Wood suffered a torn ACL and medial meniscus in his left knee and is weighing surgical options, the team announced Friday.

Wood fell to the ground, clutching his knee, after starting a rundown in the second inning of his first spring training appearance for the Tigers on Thursday. He was helped off the field and taken to the clubhouse.

The team has yet to announce how much time he will miss.

Wood, who pitched in three games of the 2016 World Series for the Chicago Cubs, agreed to a minor league contract with the Tigers in January. He was held out of the early exhibition games because of an injury to his right index finger, suffered during a hunting accident.

Wood, 31, was 4-7 with a 6.80 ERA last season in 14 starts and 25 relief appearances for San Diego and Kansas City.

