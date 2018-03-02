JUPITER, Fla. -- Drew Pomeranz of the Boston Red Sox and Bud Norris of the St. Louis Cardinals left their spring training starts because of injuries Friday.

Pomeranz left his first exhibition outing because of left forearm tightness. Norris had a left hamstring spasm.

Pomeranz breezed through the first inning, retiring the side in order with 13 pitches, then felt an issue while warming up for the second. He threw four pitches to Marcell Ozuna, then summoned catcher Blake Swihart to the mound, talked with a trainer and departed.

"I wasn't really pushing it, so I just was like, you know what? There's no point," Pomeranz said. "Figure out what's going on and shut it down."

Pomeranz, 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA for the Red Sox last season, is to undergo further examinations Saturday. He made 32 starts last season for the Red Sox despite leaving a spring training start and one start in May with triceps tightness.

"I'm not too worried about it," he said Friday.

Norris allowed homers to Andrew Benintendi and Sam Travis in the first and pitched a scoreless second. He allowed a run in the third, and Rafael Devers grounded to first baseman Jose Martinez as Norris broke to cover the bag and felt a twinge in his hamstring for the second time. He experienced the same sensation while covering first base in the opening inning.

He called for the trainer and departed. He allowed five runs and four hits in his 2 1/3 innings.

"Not anything super alarming, but they did take the precautionary route and said, 'Hey, we've seen enough today,'" Norris said. "I don't think it's going to hold me back too much at all."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.