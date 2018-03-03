TAMPA, Fla. -- Scott Kazmir is making progress in his comeback from a hip injury and bid to win a spot in the Atlanta Braves rotation.

The 34-year old left-hander pitched two scoreless innings and worked out of jams during both frames Friday in the Braves' 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

"I wouldn't say I'm there yet, but I feel like I'm getting better and better, and that's the progression I would like to have," Kazmir said.

Kazmir is 108-96 with a 4.01 ERA over 12 seasons. He didn't pitch last year.

Aaron Judge walked with one out in the first, took third on Giancarlo Stanton's double and was stranded when Gary Sanchez flied out and Greg Bird struck out.

"Fell behind a lot of guys but was able to make some pitches to get some outs," Kazmir said.

Tyler Wade hit an inning-ending grounder in the second, leaving a runner at third.