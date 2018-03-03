New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard doesn't want anybody to freak out after he lit up the radar gun in his Grapefruit League debut this week.

Of his 22 pitches over two innings, Syndergaard threw 11 that registered 100 mph or more in his first start of the spring against the Houston Astros on Monday. He makes his next start Saturday.

"Who is freaking out? People with no baseball expertise? I am not too concerned people saying there is a harm throwing too hard, too early," Syndergaard told reporters Friday. "If I am already there at this point and I am capable of doing that, then how is it too early?. I wasn't overthrowing. I was throwing free and easy. ... That's not something I can worry about. I was under control."

The right-hander started just seven games in 2017, as a case of bicep tendinitis and a partially torn lat muscle caused him to miss the majority of the season. He pitched a significant chunk of the 2016 season with a bone spur in his pitching elbow.

"As long as he stays under control, then I am not going try and change anything," Mets manager Dave Eiland told reporters. "If the effort level and his ability to control his body and arm are there, then I don't worry about it."