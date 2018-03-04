An MRI on Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis' right elbow and forearm revealed no structural damage, manager Buck Showalter said Saturday.

Davis underwent the MRI after feeling more soreness in the flexor mass on Saturday than he had experienced earlier in the week. Davis had been scheduled to play first base for the Orioles this past Wednesday, but he was switched to designated hitter due to his elbow.

At the time, Davis thought he's possibly slept wrong and that the soreness would quickly dissipate. Instead, he felt worse on Saturday.

Showalter told reporters after the MRI that Davis is expected to miss three to five days.

Davis missed a month with an oblique injury last season and hit just .215 and struck out 195 times in 128 games to go along with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Davis led the major leagues in home runs with 53 in 2013 and 47 in 2015.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.