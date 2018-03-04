The Oakland Athletics designated outfielder Brandon Moss for assignment on Sunday and claimed left-hander Jairo Labourt off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

Moss, 34, was acquired by the A's in January in a multiplayer trade with the Kansas City Royals. He hit .207 with 22 home runs and 50 RBIs last season and has 160 home runs in his 11 season major league career.

He told the San Francisco Chronicle that he will retire if he is unable to land a major league job with another team. He told the newspaper that he's not interested in working his way back from the minor leagues.

"I've spent enough of my career in the minor leagues," he told the Chronicle.

Sunday's move involving Labourt is the second time in three days he has been claimed off waivers. The Reds have claimed him off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Labourt, 23, had a 4.50 ERA in six appearances for the Tigers last season. In three stops in the minors last season he was 1-1 with four saves, posting a 2.17 ERA in 66 1/3 innings.