Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day because of a bone spur on his right heel, manager John Gibbons said Sunday.

"I don't expect he'll be ready. But he's moving in the right direction, so who knows?" Gibbons said.

Tulowitzki's 2017 season ended on July 28 when he sprained his right ankle and also suffered ligament damage.

The Blue Jays open the 2018 season on March 29 when they will host the New York Yankees. Either Aledmys Diaz or Yangervis Solarte will likely replace Tulowitzki in the starting lineup.

Tulowitzki, 33, was hitting .249 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs at the time of his injury last season. He is a career .290 hitter with 224 home runs and 779 RBIs in 12 major league seasons.