The St. Louis Cardinals have signed shortstop Paul DeJong to a six-year, $26 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.

DeJong, 24, should serve as the Cardinals' everyday shortstop in 2018 after a rookie season in which he hit .285 with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs.

He finished second to the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

The extension locks up DeJong past his arbitration-eligible years, which ran through 2020.

Over the past several years, the Cardinals have reached long-term deals with players just before the start of the regular season, including Stephen Piscotty, Allen Craig, Matt Carpenter and Kolten Wong.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported DeJong's extension agreement. FanRag Sports first reported the terms of the deal.