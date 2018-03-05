MESA, Ariz. -- It was delayed by five days due to a stomach issue, but Yu Darvish -- the highest-priced free agent pitcher signed this winter -- will make his Chicago Cubs debut on Tuesday against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"His last workout, on the day he wasn't feeling well, was outstanding," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Monday afternoon. "I know he wants to get out there and give it a run. I'm eager to watch the whole thing."
Darvish was supposed to pitch in a spring game last Thursday, but the Cubs were worried about dehydration, as Darvish had been battling stomach problems for several days prior. Instead, he threw a bullpen session then took batting practice, both right-handed and left-handed. Darvish won't bat on Tuesday, but he should throw for two or three innings.
The Cubs signed Darvish to a 6-year, $126 million deal on the eve of spring training as both parties didn't want negotiations to bleed into workouts. Maddon has seen the benefit.
"We wanted him here from day one to understand what's going on, get to know his teammates, absorb our culture and to get ready," he explained. "The six weeks is really important, I think. The length of spring training is designed for pitchers.
"It's good for him. It's good for us."
Former Dodger Brandon Morrow will also make his Cubs debut on Tuesday after pitching in all seven games of the World Series last year. Ben Zobrist (back) will see action for the first time as well.