Washington Nationals prospect Seth Romero was sent home Monday morning for violating club policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Although Romero's dismissal, which was first reported by Yahoo! Sports, resulted from an infringement of team guidelines, the pitcher did not violate any MLB rules. At present, there is no additional information regarding a timeline for his return.

Romero, a left-handed pitcher out of the University of Houston, was a first-round pick last summer. Although some considered him a top-10 talent, he was selected 25th overall after a tumultuous junior year with the Cougars.

Romero, 21, was suspended for the first two weeks of the 2017 season for conduct detrimental to the team. He was later suspended again, with the Houston Chronicle reporting the suspension stemmed from a failed drug test. A third incident in May of 2017 led to his dismissal from the Houston program.

Romero, who was recently ranked as Washington's fourth-best prospect by ESPN's Keith Law, pitched to a 5.40 ERA in six appearances with the Nationals' low-A affiliate last season, tallying 32 strikeouts in 20 innings.