Clayton Kershaw wasn't fazed by facing Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the first time Wednesday.

In fact, count the Los Angeles Dodgers ace left-hander as among the few not feeling the hype for Ohtani after he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Angels instead of the Dodgers and others this offseason.

"I [couldn't] care less now," Kershaw told reporters Wednesday when asked if he was excited to face Ohtani. "He didn't pick us. Good luck to him."

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani couldn't solve Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, but he said, "It was somewhat of a special moment" to face the three-time Cy Young winner, even if it was spring training.

Ohtani served as the Angels' designated hitter in Wednesday's spring game in Tempe, Arizona, and he learned a lesson many other big leaguers have had to digest in the past -- how good Kershaw is.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out Ohtani looking on a curveball after the Japanese product had worked a 2-2 count.

"I fell behind him 2-0, had to throw two fastballs that he fouled off," Kershaw told reporters on why he went to the curve. "So, I had to throw four straight fastballs and felt I had to throw something a little slower."

Ohtani, who has one hit this spring, offered his take on the matchup.

"I don't know if I'll be able to hit it the next time he throws to me, but I was kind of expecting it with two strikes," Ohtani said. "I thought it was kind of low, so I decided to take it. Next time, I'll try to at least foul it off.'

"It is still spring training, but it was somewhat of a special moment to be able to face Kershaw."

The Dodgers won the game 4-2. Kershaw allowed no runs and three hits in three innings.