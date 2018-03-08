SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Kansas City Royals agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Ricky Nolasco on Wednesday that includes an invitation to their major league camp.

The 35-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He went 6-15 with a 4.92 ERA a year ago. Nolasco has a reputation for being durable, going 114-118 with a 4.56 ERA across 12 seasons with the Angels, Dodgers, Marlins and Twins.

Kansas City reached a deal with him one day after placing right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 60-day disabled list with a sprained right ulnar collateral ligament. Hahn, who had Tommy John surgery in 2010, is expected to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.

Nolasco will compete for a spot in the back end of the Royals' rotation, where the only sure spots are filled by Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel.