TAMPA, Fla. -- After winning last year's Home Run Derby in Miami, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is "leaning" toward not competing in the event again.

"One and done, Home Run Derby champion," Judge told reporters Thursday morning. "It was a cool experience. I enjoyed it all, but I don't think I really need to go out there and do it again."

Judge admitted that there is wiggle room for him to change his mind by this year's All-Star break.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year and American League home run champion was reiterating to reporters his desire to stay away from any future derby contests, following up on a comment he made on a Players Tribune podcast released Wednesday afternoon.

"I think I am one and done," Judge told podcast hosts CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco about appearing in the midseason power-hitting showcase.

On Thursday, Judge didn't offer any reasons behind his decision other than to say that it was a personal choice.

Said Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, before shrugging and walking off: "My job is to get as many Home Run Derby candidates as I can find. How it plays out after that ..."