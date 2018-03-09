Facebook will exclusively broadcast 25 games during the Major League Baseball regular season, it was announced Friday.

The games will be produced by MLB Network with a majority shown on Wednesdays during the first month of the season.

MLB and Facebook have expanded their partnership. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The once-a-week broadcast will stream on Facebook Watch in the United States via the MLB Live show page. The games will also be available globally on the show page, excluding select international markets.

This marks the first digital-only national broadcasts of MLB games.

Last season Facebook streamed 20 games that also aired as national simulcasts of a participating team's local TV broadcast.