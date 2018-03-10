Chicago White Sox outfield prospect Luis Robert is expected to miss approximately 10 weeks because of a sprained ligament in his left thumb.

The White Sox announced Saturday that Robert, 20, will have his hand immobilized for six weeks. The Cuban-born center fielder suffered the injury while sliding into second base Wednesday during Chicago's spring training game against Cincinnati.

Robert, who signed with the White Sox last year and received a $26 million signing bonus, recently was ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect in baseball. He had been expected to start this season in Class-A ball before suffering the injury.

Robert batted .310 in 28 games last season with Chicago's Dominican Summer League team and played sparingly this spring for the White Sox. His first start of the spring was Wednesday, when he also belted a grand slam in the eighth inning.