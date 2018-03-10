Lance Lynn has found a new home.

The veteran right-hander has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple reports.

Editor's Picks Why Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb fit (or don't fit) on all 30 teams Three weeks from Opening Day, a trio of impact starters remain available. We go rotation by rotation to see which staffs could most use a boost.

Lynn had been one of a host of higher profile free agents looking for a team with Opening Day less than a month away. Like Mike Moustakas, Carlos Gonzalez and Jonathan Lucroy in recent days, the starting pitcher ultimately signed a deal.

Lynn, 30, was 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA as he rebounded to reclaim his spot as one of the St. Louis Cardinals' most durable starters in 2017 after missing all of 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Lynn hadn't pitched for St. Louis since the end of the 2015 season. He had elbow ligament replacement surgery shortly after that.

Owner of a 3.38 career ERA, Lynn started at least 29 games each season from 2012 to 2015, twice exceeding the 200-inning mark. He recorded at least 180 strikeouts the first three of those seasons and was an All-Star in 2012.

The Twins have been extremely active in free agency. They also have signed slugger Logan Morrison, pitchers Zach Duke, Michael Pineda, Anibal Sanchez, Addison Reed and closer Fernando Rodney, and acquired another starter, Jake Odorizzi.