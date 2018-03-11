        <
          Anibal Sanchez released by Twins after three weeks with team

          11:42 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Minnesota Twins released veteran right-hander Anibal Sanchez on Sunday to create a roster spot for Lance Lynn, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the club Saturday.

          Lynn's deal is for one year and $12 million, according to multiple reports.

          Sanchez had agreed to a one-year deal with the Twins last month.

          He has a 90-94 record and 4.09 ERA over 12 seasons with the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers.

          Sanchez pitched a no-hitter as a rookie with the Marlins on Sept. 6, 2006, and led the American League with a 2.57 ERA in 2013 with the Tigers.

          But he had a 6.41 ERA last season in 105 1/3 innings, and the Tigers declined his option, making him a free agent.

