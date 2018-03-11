Cincinnati Reds right-hander Anthony DeSclafani has an oblique injury, manager Bryan Price told reporters Sunday.

Price didn't provide a timetable for when DiSclafani might return from the injury, which was revealed after an MRI.

DeSclafani suffered the injury in his last start, on Friday against the Texas Rangers, according to Price. DeSclafani pitched three innings in that start, striking out one batter and walking one.

He didn't pitch last saeson because of an ulnar collateral ligament sprain. He was 9-5 with a 3.28 ERA in 20 starts in 2016.

"Obviously, I have a total sense of frustration for Anthony and our club," Price told reporters, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I really feel badly for the kid. He's worked his tail off to be ready to go. As you guys have witnessed, this kid has done everything we asked of him and more. There's no lack of preparation. He couldn't have done more."