Left-hander Francisco Liriano will be in the Detroit Tigers' starting rotation to begin this season, manager Ron Gardenhire told reporters on Sunday.

Liriano, who had signed a one-year contract with the Tigers last month, pitched three scoreless innings Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, striking out four and walking two.

"Liriano isn't fighting with anybody. We brought him for a reason. I think we need his veteran experience in that rotation, and if he's healthy and well, I'm sure that's where he'll be," Gardenhire told reporters, according to mlive.com. "Every once in a while, he's going to misfire and walk a guy here or there, but he's going to throw some nasty stuff up there. He did just fine again today."

Liriano, 34, was 6-7 with a 5.66 ERA last season when he made 18 starts for the Toronto Blue Jays and 20 relief appearances with the World Series champion Houston Astros, who acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline.

He is 102-99 in a 12-year big league career, including 2006-12 with the Twins when Gardenhire was the team's manager.