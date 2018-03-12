Back in Seattle Mariners colors for the first time in more than five years, Ichiro Suzuki cherished the moment during his spring training debut Sunday.

"It was a special moment for me to wear the Mariners uniform again and be out on the field," Ichiro said through interpreter Allen Turner, according to the Seattle Times. "It was very special for me today."

Ichiro, 44, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts but said he was happy with his at-bats and that it was good to get the practice in.

The Mariners will look to manage his playing time this season. Manager Scott Servais noted that Ichiro would play in Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

"I thought Ichi looked good," Servais said. "I thought his timing at the plate wasn't bad at all. He hit a couple of balls OK -- a ball just foul and the lineout. I thought he looked good for his first day out there."

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano left Sunday's game with hamstring tightness, but Servais said he didn't think the injury was serious.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.