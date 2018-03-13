Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker was serving them up at Salt River Fields on Monday.

Before the D-backs' game against the Colorado Rockies, Walker dished out free tacos to fans and teammates from a custom taco truck.

Walker uses a recipe handed down from his mother, Nellie Garcia, and has added a few wrinkles of his own. His specialty: bison tacos.

"This is what spring training is about -- interacting with the fans -- and it's their chance to get up close," said Walker, who helped arrange the giveaway and promoted it on social media. "Doing something like this is just fun."

The bison tacos got a big thumbs-up from reliever Archie Bradley, who said, "My mouth is on fire, bro," according to AZ Central.

"I like tacos because when you eat them, all the stuff pops out," Bradley said. "That means there's stuff all over my face right now. I'm good to go."

"I'm thoroughly impressed with it," left-hander Andrew Chafin said. "This is absolutely fantastic."

By the time manager Torey Lovullo got to the truck, Tai's Tacos were sold out, but a D-backs co-worker was willing to share another.

"Good job, Tai," Lovullo said. "I can endorse this."