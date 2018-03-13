The Toronto Blue Jays won't have shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for Opening Day as he continues to deal with a bone spur in his right heel.

Manager John Gibbons made the announcement Tuesday. Tulowitzki has participated in on-field work this spring but has yet to run at full speed.

"I think you can write Tulo off right now," Gibbons told reporters. "He's not ready to play in game action. It wouldn't be fair to him, either, because he's going to need to build up and get some at-bats, really test that thing out. Make sure when he comes back, he's really ready to go. I think you can eliminate that."

The Blue Jays open the season March 29 against the Yankees.

"When Tulo's ready to go, that's his job," Gibbons said. "I've been watching him work out, swing the bat. It's all been BP, of course, but I think he looks great right now. Now it's just a matter of getting him running. That's the only thing hampering him now. We'll see how that develops."