The New York Mets have reassigned Tim Tebow to minor league camp.

Tebow had just one hit in 18 at-bats this spring (.056), striking out 11 times.

Tebow said he was somewhat limited in camp by an ankle injury but made no excuses when told of the move Tuesday.

"That's really the focus -- continue the process and the journey and keep working. ... I feel like I'm improving, so that's good," he said.

Earlier in camp, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said he believes Tebow will one day play in the major leagues.

The former Heisman Trophy winner said that remains a goal.

"It's definitely the goal," he said. "Just be putting in work every day and hopefully one day you get that opportunity. But you can't be focused on the end result, it has to be on every day and the process. ... It's just having a long-term mindset with a here-and-now focus. That's something that I really have had my entire baseball time, and I will continue to have."