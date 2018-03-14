        <
        >

          Jose De Leon undergoes Tommy John surgery

          3:06 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Right-hander Jose De Leon has become the second Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect in less than a month to have Tommy John surgery.

          De Leon's torn ulnar collateral ligament was repaired Tuesday by Dr. James Andrews, the team said Wednesday.

          The 25-year-old made a pair of one-inning appearances in spring training this year, on Feb. 26 and March 3.

          Right-hander Brent Honeywell, the MVP of last year's All-Star Futures Game, was hurt pitching batting practice on Feb. 22 and tweeted Feb. 28 that he had undergone Tommy John surgery with Andrews.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.