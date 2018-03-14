The Brewers are not expected to have catcher Stephen Vogt for Opening Day after a second opinion on his ailing right shoulder revealed a strained capsule.

Vogt, 33, will be shut down indefinitely.

Brewers catcher Steven Vogt Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

"We're basically going to have to slow everything down," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters. "It was not a new diagnosis. We're just going to have to go a little slower. We've got to get him pain-free before he can start throwing."

Acquired from the Athletics last season, Vogt went on to hit .254 with eight HRs in 122 at bats for Milwaukee.