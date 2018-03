Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke left Wednesday's spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds with right groin tightness.

Greinke allowed one hit and zero runs, striking out two, in one inning before departing.

The 34-year-old had acknowledged earlier in camp that his velocity has been down.

Last season, he went 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting.