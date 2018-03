The Cincinnati Reds have added John Farrell as a scout.

It will be Farrell's first job since the Red Sox dismissed him as their manager last October with one year left on his contract. He posted a 432-378 record over five seasons with Boston, including a World Series championship in 2013 and two last-place finishes.

The 55-year-old Farrell is expected to report to the Reds spring training camp in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday.