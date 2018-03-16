Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson has joined the Washington Nationals on a minor league contract, with an invitation to spring training in the majors, sources tell ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.
Hellickson, who turns 31 on April 8, would get a $2 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would have a chance to make an additional $4 million in performance bonuses, a source tells The Associated Press.
He was 8-11 with a 5.43 ERA last year in 30 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles, who acquired him July 28. Hellickson was 2-6 with a 6.97 ERA in 10 starts with the Orioles.
Washington's fifth-starter slot is uncertain in a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark.
Hellickson started his big league career with a 3.78 ERA for Tampa Bay from 2010-14, then spent 2015 with Arizona. He went 18-15 in 52 starts for Philadelphia.
Hellickson, the 2011 AL Rookie of the Year, has a 69-69 career record with a 4.12 ERA in 197 starts.