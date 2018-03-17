Oakland Athletics right-hander Jharel Cotton will have Tommy John surgery on his injured pitching elbow, and he is expected to miss the entire 2018 season.

Cotton, who was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in his elbow earlier this week, confirmed on Saturday to reporters that he will have the surgery.

"It's kind of hard to take," Cotton said. "I'm trying to take it as best as I can. I'm just getting ready for the long process, the long road ahead."

Cotton, who was expected to be in Oakland's starting rotation this season, sustained the injury in Monday's spring training game against the San Francisco Giants. He told reporters earlier this week that he hoped to avoid surgery.

Cotton, 26, went 9-10 with a 5.58 ERA in 24 starts last season with the A's.