SARASOTA, Fla. -- Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado says that a recruiting pitch by Yankees star Aaron Judge was no big deal.

"I think it was just blown out of proportion," Machado said.

Earlier this week, when the Orioles and Yankees played a spring training game, Judge told Machado that he'd look good in pinstripes. The star infielder is eligible for free agency after this season.

The comment drew the interest of Major League Baseball, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman later had a conversation with Judge, reminding the AL Rookie of the Year that the sport takes a dim view of anything that sounds like tampering.

Machado says he didn't mind. He says he's attempted to get players for the Orioles, too.

"Everyone always jokes around about a lot of things, and things that we say on the field usually stay on the field," Machado said after Baltimore's game with the New York Mets on Friday.

"I've told a lot of people they'd look good in black and orange as well, trying to get guys over here," Machado said. "It's just part of the game. You want to put the best team out there on your field, and if I'm a part of this team, I want to bring the best guys over here as much as I can. I want to get a ring as well."

Orioles manager Buck Showalter made light of the situation.

"I'm just glad they didn't catch Manny trying to recruit Judge," Showalter said.