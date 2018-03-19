The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a minor league deal with free agent right-hander Clay Buchholz, USA Today Sports reports.

The deal reportedly would pay Buchholz $1.5 million, with $250,000 in incentives, if he is added to the major league roster.

He can opt out of the deal if he is not promoted by May 1.

Buchholz, 33, appeared in just two games in 2017 in his lone season with the Philadelphia Phillies because of shoulder surgery.

He was a two-time All-Star in 10 seasons with the Boston Red Sox prior to signing with the Phillies. His best season was 2010, when he went 17-7 with a 2.33 ERA in 28 starts.