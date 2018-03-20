        <
        >

          Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner suffers broken left wrist

          12:42 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner suffered a broken left wrist after he was hit by a pitch in a spring training game on Monday night.

          Turner was hit by a Kendall Graveman pitch in the first inning of the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

          There is no timetable yet for Turner's return.

          Slated to bat third in Los Angeles' lineup this season, Turner is coming off a 2017 in which he hit 21 homers and produced a slash line of .322/.415/.530.

          Turner is in the second year of a 4-year, $64 million deal with the Dodgers.

