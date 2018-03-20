Veteran starter Alex Cobb has agreed with the Baltimore Orioles on a four-year contract worth close to $60 million, FanRag Sports reports.

The 30-year-old right-hander posted career highs for wins, games started and innings pitched while going 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA over 29 starts with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.

Alex Cobb had a 48-35 record and 3.50 ERA over six seasons with the Rays. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Cobb's career year for the Rays marked his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him most of the previous two seasons. Cobb went 1-2 with an 8.59 ERA in 2016 after returning late that season from the ligament-replacement procedure.

Cobb ranks fifth in wins and second in ERA on the Rays' career list with a 48-35 record and 3.50 ERA over six seasons.