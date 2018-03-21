Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu left Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers with tightness in his left hamstring.

Abreu, who was removed in the top of the third inning after going 1 for 2 at the plate with a single off Rangers starter Doug Fister, was replaced by Matt Skole.

The White Sox say Abreu's status is day to day.

"Fortunately, it looked like he was just cramping up, or maybe just a light stretch," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He's doing good. I'm sure we'll preserve our use of him in the next few days and see where he's at."

Abreu, who turned 31 in January, has been remarkably consistent since joining the White Sox, hitting .290 or better with at least 25 homers and 100 RBIs every year. He was the unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year in 2014.

He is batting .200 in 40 spring at-bats with two home runs and seven RBIs.