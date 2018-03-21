When Jim Thome is enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in July, his plaque will not feature the Chief Wahoo logo that the Cleveland Indians have displayed on team caps since 1947, it was announced Wednesday.

Thome, who spent 13 of his 22 seasons with the Indians, said last month that he did not want the logo on his plaque.

"I think it's the right thing to do," Thome said Feb. 4. "I need to have a conversation with the Hall of Fame because of all the history and everything involved. I just think that's the right thing to do."

Jim Thome, who ranks eighth all time with 612 home runs, had said that he did not want the Chief Wahoo logo on his plaque when he is enshrined into Cooperstown in July. Sporting News via Getty Images

In a statement Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced that Thome's plaque will instead feature the Indians' Block C logo. The Hall of Fame also said no future plaques would contain the Chief Wahoo logo.

The Indians announced in January that they were removing the Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season, deeming it no longer appropriate for on-field use.

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game," commissioner Rob Manfred said at the time.

"The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum concurs with the Commissioner's sentiment and acknowledges the shifting societal view of Native American logos in baseball," the Hall of Fame said in its statement.

The Hall noted that examples of the Chief Wahoo logo are still found in some Museum exhibits and on Early Wynn's 1972 Hall of Fame plaque but said it would no longer use the logo in the creation of new plaques.

Hall of Fame weekend will be July 27-30 in Cooperstown, with the induction ceremony on July 29.